Best Drunk Eats In Philadelphia
I was throwing beers back since 6:00 pm and it was officially 2:15 a.m in the morning. Since my dinner was a liquid one, it about that time to hit up the late night diners in Philadelphia. I have been to almost every Midtown diner after 2:00 am and they are all the same. Tonight I am going to the infamous "Little Pete's." I was told that in order to be a true Philadelphian, you must eat there. And now, two days later, I really know the real reason. I have been living on my toilet ever since.
Upon arrival, cigarette smoke fills the diner as I glance around. The drunken hazed patrons look like a scence out of a zombie movie. In order to get to the bathroom, one must walk through the kitchen. That was the biggest mistake. The bathroom is basically part of the kitchen. You can wave to the cooks while letting one rip. The trail of pee from the toilet leads right onto the kitchen floor.
Overall, it was a great experience. I have officially become a true Philadelphian.
