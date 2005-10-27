Old City Bouncers Beat Up Patrons for Fun
The other night I was asked to go to Old City. I have really come to despise this place. I guess if you don't mind paying eight dollars a drink and waiting twenty minutes, then it might be alright. Old City is filled with a bunch of stuckup women and steroid injecting metrosexual men. If you don't tip the bartender at least five dollars a drink, then you will never be served again. Anyways, the whole point of the article was to discuss the violence in Old City. I'm sitting next to the bar in some place called World Fusion. Everybody is having an alright time. Some guy tips the bartender a dollar for two drinks and the bartender is infuriated. I guess a dollar tip is not enough in "Old City." The bartender calls over the bouncer and they grab the guy by his neck and then drag him out of the bar. To top it off, the bartender keeps his credit card. After the guy is booted, you can see the bouncers high fiving and laughing at the guy they just kicked out. This process is repeated throughout the night. I am basically standing at the bar like a mummy hoping that the bartender doesn't point at me. In conclusion, peace out old city. I'll stick to my dive bar.
