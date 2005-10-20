Sylvester Stallone Climbs Back Into The Ring for "Rocky VI"
Most people thought that the Sly would never put the gloves back on and climb into the ring for Rocky VI. The odd were against him, but Sly has done it again. Long are the days where Philadelphia has been rumored as a bunch of fat, cheese steak eating ghetto thugs. Hopefully, Rock VI will put us back on the map. Stallone will write, direct, and star in the sixth installment.
The synopsis of the film is as follows: "Lonely and at loose ends, retired boxer Rockey Balboa comes out of retirement. He intends to fight a few low-profile local fights just to keep his hands in. When he is approached to fight a match with reigning heavyweight champ Mason "The Line" Dixon, Rocky comes back to the fight of his life.
1 Comments:
Mason "The Line" Dixon is rumored to be played by the following:
Wilford Brimley
The decapitated body of Ted Williams
June Allison of "Depends" fame
Abe Simpson
Product placement will include:
Colostomy bags
Denture cleaner
Walkers
Tricked out wheelchairs by OCC
Prune Juice
If it can be worse than Rocky 5,let it be so. As Chris Rock said it best: "Rocky 5 sucks".
7:42 AM
Post a Comment
<< Home