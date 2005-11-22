*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Tuesday, November 22, 2005

Villanova : Home of the Gays

Watch out Billy, here comes Tommy. A new study by the Foundation of Equal Treatment has concluded that Villanova University has one of the highest percentages of gays in the United States. In fact, a record breaking 75%. Thats right, so for all of you fellas that were rejected by
by these stuck up, racking up daddy's credit card rich girls... its all good. She was probably gay. In conclusion, keep it real Homie.

posted by Ron Mexico at 3:46 PM

1 Comments:

Anonymous NovaPlaysCupcakes said...

So it is true that the Nova Men's Hoops team has mastered the backdoor strategy. All those phone cards ring up some serious 1-900 hot action over in the burbs.

7:53 AM

 

Post a Comment

<< Home

 
<-- End wraps --> Free Hit Counters
Website Counter

*Disclaimer: This site is intended for trash talking and humorous or not so humorous content. Most stories are fiction. We do not necessarily endorse or support any of the views expressed by the visitors.*