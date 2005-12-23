Oh Snap , it appears the mighty mighty Explorers have finally hit a wall. Actually, they smashed into it head on... and weren't wearing their seat belt.

Last night, the #3 ranked Villanova Wildcats were able to do what such national powerhouses as Central Connecticut and Florida International couldn't - defeat the great LaSalle Explorers.

The Wildcats were very confident heading in to this potential 'game-of-the-year' matchup. "If we can beat top teams like Longwood, Stonybrook, Rider and Lehigh", said the Villanova Athletics Department spokeswoman, "then surely we can topple this basketball giant".

It has also been reported that both LaSalle and Villanova will add Holy Family University and the winner of the intermediate level 3-on-3 Hoop It Up Challenge held at Franklin Mills Mall this coming August to their non-conference schedules next season.

