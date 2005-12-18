LaSalle Defeats the Blue Devils after Four OT's !!!
It definitely was not a pleasant win, but a win is a win. This may go down as one of the most exciting games ever to be played by LaSalle. After four overtimes, LaSalle was able to drain two free throws with zero seconds left on clock to take the win. Future NBA Superstar "Steven Smith" also scored an amazing 41 points. 6-0 baby.... Top 25. Get ready Villanova, cause were ready ...
41 points in 60 minutes, WOW. thats fairly mediocre and unimpressive. central connecticut must have a killer defense to contain this superstar. i wonder whos early-season non-conference schedule is actually tougher, lasalle or nova?
9:45 AM
you're right anonymous. also, you must be really really good-looking.
9:46 AM
