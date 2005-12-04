*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Sunday, December 04, 2005

LaSalle Puts Drexel in its Place

Straight out of hard hittin Philly, LaSalle showed the world why Drexel should not be part of the Big 5. The fans of Drexel raved about how good they were. We almost beat UCLA and we only lost by ten to Duke. How about losing by twelve to LaSalle? That's right. Bring it on Villanova.

posted by Ron Mexico at 8:26 PM

1 Comments:

Anonymous Anonymous said...

Coach G for President!

8:40 AM

 

