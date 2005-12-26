*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Monday, December 26, 2005

Senile Chaney Locks Himself in Janitor's Closet

John Chaney, aka Tony Soprano, has done it again. I thought it was the door to the gymnasium and it just locked behind me, states Chaney. He also stated that this might be his last year. He plans on coaching girls basketball at the local elementary school. Temple currently has about 30,000 students. Not only do they have one of worst football teams in the country, but their basketball team is a sad story of its own. Maybe the A-10 should wise up like the Big East and boot em out of the conference..

