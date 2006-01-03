2006 Temple Football Non-Conference Schedule Announced
After a historic 0-11 season last year, the Temple Owls are determined to get a Big W in the books. Here is a sneak peak at the possible Temple non-conference schedule. This is due to the MAC conference addition. According to Coach Golden, "My boys need more competitive teams." Folks, here it is.....
1.) Arthur Murray School of Dance - Old Bridge, NJ
2.) ITT Tech - Delaware Campus
3.) CT School of Broadcasting - Paramus, NJ
4.) Temple University Women's Football Club - Philadelphia, PA
5.) LaSalle University - Bucks County Pastoral Grad School
6.) Goodwin College - East Hartford, CT
7.) McCann School - Pottsville, PA
8.) PA School of Massage Therapy - Oaks, PA
9.) Art Instructions School - Online (The Draw the Pirate School)
10.) National Tractor trailer School - Buffalo, NY
11.) All State Trucking - North Versailles, PA
12.) 10th Place Winner Punt, Kick, and Pass Contest
13.) Upstairs Hollywood Medical School - Hollywood, PA ( Home of Dr. Nick from Simpsons)
14.) Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College - Philadelphia, PA
15.) Flamenco Dance Classes by Jo De Romano - NY, NY
16.) Exotic Dance Classes - Just Call 610-692-9889 and ask for Elizabeth
17.) Wake Up Yoga - Philadelphia, PA
3 Comments:
Ha, Ha! I knew the Owls sucked at football, but that is just bad . I was laughing so hard, I nearly fell off a cliff. Good work.
4:19 PM
Rumor has it Chaney will be taking on double duty if the MAC takes a buzzsaw to Temple.
9:01 AM
What? They won't be playing the Temple band. Good thing because I'm sure the band would be a 6 1/2 point favorite at the Linc.
8:16 AM
