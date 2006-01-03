*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Tuesday, January 03, 2006

2006 Temple Football Non-Conference Schedule Announced

After a historic 0-11 season last year, the Temple Owls are determined to get a Big W in the books. Here is a sneak peak at the possible Temple non-conference schedule. This is due to the MAC conference addition. According to Coach Golden, "My boys need more competitive teams." Folks, here it is.....

1.) Arthur Murray School of Dance - Old Bridge, NJ

2.) ITT Tech - Delaware Campus

3.) CT School of Broadcasting - Paramus, NJ

4.) Temple University Women's Football Club - Philadelphia, PA

5.) LaSalle University - Bucks County Pastoral Grad School

6.) Goodwin College - East Hartford, CT

7.) McCann School - Pottsville, PA

8.) PA School of Massage Therapy - Oaks, PA

9.) Art Instructions School - Online (The Draw the Pirate School)

10.) National Tractor trailer School - Buffalo, NY

11.) All State Trucking - North Versailles, PA

12.) 10th Place Winner Punt, Kick, and Pass Contest

13.) Upstairs Hollywood Medical School - Hollywood, PA ( Home of Dr. Nick from Simpsons)

14.) Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College - Philadelphia, PA

15.) Flamenco Dance Classes by Jo De Romano - NY, NY

16.) Exotic Dance Classes - Just Call 610-692-9889 and ask for Elizabeth

17.) Wake Up Yoga - Philadelphia, PA


posted by Ron Mexico at 3:24 PM

3 Comments:

Blogger Fenrir the Wolf said...

Ha, Ha! I knew the Owls sucked at football, but that is just bad . I was laughing so hard, I nearly fell off a cliff. Good work.

4:19 PM

 
Anonymous Anonymous said...

Rumor has it Chaney will be taking on double duty if the MAC takes a buzzsaw to Temple.

9:01 AM

 
Anonymous Anonymous said...

What? They won't be playing the Temple band. Good thing because I'm sure the band would be a 6 1/2 point favorite at the Linc.

8:16 AM

 

Post a Comment

<< Home

 
<-- End wraps --> Free Hit Counters
Website Counter

*Disclaimer: This site is intended for trash talking and humorous or not so humorous content. Most stories are fiction. We do not necessarily endorse or support any of the views expressed by the visitors.*