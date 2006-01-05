Bob Belicheck Named New Head Coach for Temple Football
Bob Belicheck of Northeast Philly has been called to replace Coach Golden. Bob currently runs a hot dog stand on Broad Street. We recently had a chance to talk with Bob about his football background. Bob stated, "I really don't have any knowledge about the game of football. In my frat years, I played a little drunken flag football, but thats about it. You apparently don't have to know anything if you want to coach Temple. Come on, they have 30,000 students and went 0-11 for the season." I guess anyone can apply for that job. Best of luck to you Bob...... Thats all folks..
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home