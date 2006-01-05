*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Thursday, January 05, 2006

Bob Belicheck Named New Head Coach for Temple Football

Bob Belicheck of Northeast Philly has been called to replace Coach Golden. Bob currently runs a hot dog stand on Broad Street. We recently had a chance to talk with Bob about his football background. Bob stated, "I really don't have any knowledge about the game of football. In my frat years, I played a little drunken flag football, but thats about it. You apparently don't have to know anything if you want to coach Temple. Come on, they have 30,000 students and went 0-11 for the season." I guess anyone can apply for that job. Best of luck to you Bob...... Thats all folks..

