Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Temple Owls: Suck Bowl 2/6/05
Eagles to play the Owls in a Battle of Philadelphia Football Powerhouses. Lines on the game are even as no one has handicapped the game. According to one of the Vegas Casino gaming professionals, " We are better off putting lines on the "Special Olympics" than saying who will win this one. This game will be shown on CN8, but rumor has it that the game will be pulled due to lack of interest in the Owls, Eagles, and Philadelphia football in general..
Coming Soon... New Interview with Coach Belicheck about Home Opener and New Staff Recruits for the Mighty Owls.....
2 Comments:
Sports Pool
Play for FREE in our Office Pool,
and win FREE weekly prizes. Play
FREE now! http://www.officepoolgaming.com/
9:20 PM
I found a great place referring this blog
casino online
www.truepaycasino.com
10:50 PM
Post a Comment
<< Home