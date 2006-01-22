*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Sunday, January 22, 2006

Throwing in the Towel for LaSalle Basketball

I'm officially ending all hopes for LaSalle University's Basketball Team.. Its bad enough to lose by 41 points to Villanova, but now we lose to Temple and St. Joes. It was our chance to redeem ourselves and prove we were back in the run. We are up at the half and somehow we find a way to lose. Help us out Doc..

As a LaSalle fan I can clear say that I feel like a Brokeback Mountain stunt double after the losses. I'm hoping for a lil Special Sauce from G Love on this one to redeem what has been dissapointment after dissapointment.

Peace Out.

Well...at least you ain't Temple Football.

