*Disclaimer: If you are offended, please email us immediately and we will remove the post or responses.

Wednesday, February 08, 2006

Lets Go Uconn


If there is a team thats going to beat the crap out of Nova, I'm pretty sure it will be the Uconn Huskies on Monday night. I hope all you Villanova fans have to watch your team get punished worse than the Philadelphia Eagles.

posted by Ron Mexico at 6:04 PM

1 Comments:

Anonymous Anonymous said...

Watch your laptops Philly, the Huskies are coming to town.

9:05 PM

 

Post a Comment

<< Home

 
<-- End wraps --> Free Hit Counters
Website Counter

*Disclaimer: This site is intended for trash talking and humorous or not so humorous content. Most stories are fiction. We do not necessarily endorse or support any of the views expressed by the visitors.*